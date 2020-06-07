Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘That’s not rain’: Mystery image appears on weather radar

        premium_icon ‘That’s not rain’: Mystery image appears on weather radar

        Weather Some may have thought they were in for a soaking when a mystery rain band popped up on the radar despite a cloudless evening. Now the BOM has explained it.

        Road repair costs blowout compared to last year

        premium_icon Road repair costs blowout compared to last year

        Council News The price of repairing roads in the Somerset Region so far this year has already...

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Where to report hooning in your community

        premium_icon Where to report hooning in your community

        Crime Instances of reckless driving increased during the lockdown, and the hooning has...