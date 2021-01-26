Our school zone terrors revealed

Almost 17,200 motorists, including truckies and bus drivers, were caught speeding in Queensland school zones last year. These are the worst offenders.

Thousands of leadfoot motorists, including bus drivers and truckers, are being busted hurtling through school zones at breakneck speeds of up to 140km/h.

The Courier Mail can reveal almost 17,200 were slapped with fines for speeding in the state's school zones last financial year - the equivalent of around 85 each day.

It is a decrease of just 9 per cent compared to the previous year, despite traffic congestion dropping by 61 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among them were 77 bus drivers and whopping 170 truck drivers.

Queensland's worst school-zone violation was issued to the driver of a Volkswagen Golf who was caught travelled at a breakneck 140km/h.

Acting Sergeant Brad McCall patrolling the Brightwater State School. Picture: Patrick Woods

Almost 40 per cent of Queensland's school-zone speeding fines were issued in Brisbane where 6,726 drivers were busted.

That includes 29 offenders driving vehicles in 'bus' registration categories, and 53 were issued to trucks.

The River City's worst offender, a Renault Koleos driver, who was clocked at 127km/h was one of three drivers clocked at more 40km over the school-zone limit.

Another 39 motorists were sprung travelling between 31-40km over the speed limit, while more than half of the total offences were issued for drivers who exceeded the speed limit by between 13 and 20 km/h.

Queensland-wide school zone speeders clocked an average speed of 56 km/h compared to the most common school zone limit of 40km/h.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the school drop-offs and pick-ups were risky times on the states roads.

"But Queensland statistics show the most dangerous time is between 2pm and 6pm," they said.

The spokesman said Transport and Main Roads was working with police in placing speed camera trailers around Queensland schools.

Flashing school zone signs had also been installed at more than 950 Queensland schools, the spokesman said.

"They play an important role in reminding drivers of the school environment and ensuring they have enough time to stop if needed."

The shocking data comes as Transport and Main Roads continues a crackdown on distracted drivers, including new hi-tech hidden cameras designed to catch out motorists using their phones behind the wheel.

"We have also brought in tougher penalties for being distracted by your phone while driving," a spokesman said.

"Since 1 February, motorists caught using their mobile phones illegally while driving will receive a $1000 fine and will lose four demerit points."

