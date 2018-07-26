Menu
Login
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide.
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide. CQ Plane Spotting Blog
News

VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

Amber Hooker
by
26th Jul 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

UPDATE 10.30am: 

Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services have retrieved the stranded bus on Fraser Island. 

Watch the footage below attained by Fifty Shades of Fraser Island. 

THE perils of the beach and high tide have claimed another victim on Fraser Island.

This time, a well-intentioned bus driver was reportedly attempting to tow the Air Fraser Island Airvan out after it became bogged in wet sand.

The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog this morning shared photos of the incident on the island, infamous for washing out vehicles bogged on the beach.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Photos show what appear to be passengers watching on during the day-time rescue attempt, but come nightfall and high tide water was lapping over the tires at the bus.

Further information is not available at this time.

Related Items

bogged cq plane spotting fraser island
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    News The West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber Show Girl is ready to compete against the 10 other Sub Chamber representatives at the Ekka.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:51 PM
    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    News Australia gains one person every one minute and 23 seconds.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:36 PM
    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    News John and Phyllis O'Keefe celebrate 70 years of marriage.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:10 PM
    School cattle team on high after show success

    School cattle team on high after show success

    News Tony McCormack said the students were excited to test themselves.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:02 PM

    Local Partners