Burt Reynolds has passed away, aged 82

CHARISMATIC actor Burt Reynolds, an icon of 1970s Hollywood, has died aged 82.

The star of films such as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit was well known for having fun on and off the screen.

Reynolds received an Oscar nomination when he portrayed porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights (1997) and was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a five-year stretch starting in the late 1970s.

He died Thursday morning local time at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer.

Fans and other celebrities quickly took to Twitter.

You were always a very kind person to work with Mr. #BurtReynolds You took the time to introduce yourself to everyone on the crew & I’ll never forget that. Your smile, creative generosity and signature laugh always made our days at work some of the best I have ever had! Thank You pic.twitter.com/MsTWqMQ2rU — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 6, 2018

We lost another icon today. One thing I really share with Sterling Archer is a childlike adoration for Reynolds' skills and roles as an actor, his class, and panache. RIP Burt Reynolds pic.twitter.com/9MW5FwPEAc — Just Balloo It (@why_balloo) September 6, 2018

“Marriage is the most expensive way for the average man to get laundry done” - Burt Reynolds — Rocky (@reld84) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds, massive star, sex icon, mustache god. pic.twitter.com/qrn15U1fyx — Super Splat Bros Ultimate (@TacoSlayerZero) September 6, 2018

SAD NEWS. Film icon #BurtReynolds has died at the age of 82. RIP: https://t.co/5pzgzAttzg pic.twitter.com/WTS1Te5F3p — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds... one of the coolest men to ever walk the planet. pic.twitter.com/cra3ExjXJe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 6, 2018

Smokey and the Bandit are both gone. RIP Burt Reynolds. — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

A tribute to the great Burt Reynolds with me as a Brucie what a thrill to act with!! pic.twitter.com/gQ9qd6qD5O — Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 6, 2018

#BurtReynolds was a wonderful actor & comic; a great, fun, big hearted guy. He played life and his craft for laughs, his casual style and macho posturing intentionally disguising his tremendous acting chops. RIP — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 6, 2018

