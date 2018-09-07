Menu
Login
Breaking

Burt Reynolds has passed away, aged 82

Rae Wilson
by
7th Sep 2018 4:58 AM

CHARISMATIC actor Burt Reynolds, an icon of 1970s Hollywood, has died aged 82.

The star of films such as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit was well known for having fun on and off the screen.

Reynolds received an Oscar nomination when he portrayed porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights (1997) and was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a five-year stretch starting in the late 1970s.

He died Thursday morning local time at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer.

Fans and other celebrities quickly took to Twitter. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORE TO COME

burt reynolds editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    News To keep herself busy Ms Giles volunteers as a receptionist and works in the community garden which helps feed those experiencing homelessness.

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    News She served as a councillor from 1983 to 1990.

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    News Dr Harper has been working on the project for close to ten years.

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    News The 17-year-old scored eight tries.

    Local Partners