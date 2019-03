WITHOUT WATER: A burst water main has affected residents.

WITHOUT WATER: A burst water main has affected residents. Graham Broadhead

PARTS of the Lockyer Valley are without water after a water main burst earlier this morning.

The water main burst just after 8am at 279 Old Toowoomba Rd, Gatton.

Residents in Placid Hills have confirmed they were affected.

Queensland Urban Utilities are on site and have reduced the burst to a leak.

Works are expected to be completed by 5.45pm.