Burning promise ignites success

SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP: Mark Pace with Kathy Wager from Lockyer district at the UQGVEC graduations in December. Meg Bolton

MEETING the end-of-year deadline was a matter of saving his underpants for University of Queensland Gatton Vocational Education Centre director Mark Pace.

He promised to "burn his underpants” if the students of Lockyer District High School did not have their results in time to graduate with their Queensland Certificate of Education.

More than a decade later, the promise is something Mr Pace and Lockyer District High School head of department for science and agriculture Kathy Wager remember fondly.

Together the pair had helped more than 200 students through the university-based program and boast a 100 per cent success rate.

"Lockyer has a very proud relationship with UQ-GVEC,” Mr Pace said.

"We don't know of any other program where we've had 11 years consistent engagement between a high school and a university campus delivering programs.”

Under Mr Pace's lead the program had provided two outcomes for students.

"One was to give them a credible entry with agricultural course programs,” he said.

"The second was to demystify university for students who never

thought they'd go to university.”

Mr Pane said at least 15 Lockyer District students went on to graduate with a university degree after completing the vocational program.