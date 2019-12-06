Menu
Cody Walker hugs Sam Burgess after the Rabbitohs' semi-final win last season.
Rugby League

Burgess’s salary wiped from Souths’ cap

6th Dec 2019 4:49 PM

SOUTH Sydney officially became a major player in the transfer market after the NRL determined on Friday that the remainder of Sam Burgess' contract would be exempt from the club's salary cap for 2020 and beyond.

Burgess, said to be on $1 million a year, will have his full salary wiped from the Bunnies' cap effective immediately.

It comes after the England international suffered continued shoulder injuries that plagued his final year in the Rabbitohs' colours.

In a statement, South Sydney said: "The South Sydney Rabbitohs welcome the determination from the NRL today that the remainder of Sam Burgess' contract will be exempt from the club's salary cap for 2020 and beyond under PCR rule 86 (medical termination).

"The Rabbitohs thank the NRL and its salary cap auditors for its patience throughout the application process.

"Whilst disappointed that Sam is no longer able to take the field for South Sydney due to injury, the club looks forward to moving on towards season 2020."

It is positive news for coach Wayne Bennett, who will now be able to look for a replacement forward to bolster the South Sydney pack.

The Gold Coast Titans player Jai Arrow at preseason training, Parkwood. Picture: Jerad Williams
Jai Arrow is his preferred target, having worked with the off-contract Titans forward at Brisbane.

The Queensland representative is said to have met the Bunnies hierarchy in the past few days.

"We would like to have Jai at South Sydney," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett told The Courier-Mail this week.

"I haven't spoken to Jai personally. Shane Richardson is handling it all.

"Me and Jai work great together. He knows if he comes to South Sydney I will want him here. It's a great club with a lot of tradition and Jai would fit in well here."

