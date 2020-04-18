Burger joints’ ‘go big’ mantra pays dividends

BEST BURGER: Hannant's Takeaway in Gatton has been voted by readers as having the tastiest burger in the region. PHOTO: Facebook.

BEST BURGER: Hannant's Takeaway in Gatton has been voted by readers as having the tastiest burger in the region. PHOTO: Facebook.

THE “go big or go home” mantra has paid off for a Gatton takeaway shop, having claimed best burger in the region this week.

It’s the modest hamburger that’s the most popular item on the Hannant’s Takeaway menu, and it’s the business’s “malleable” approach that sets them apart.

“It’s listening to our customers and giving them exactly what they want,” co-owner Alli Robinson said.

If you don’t like tomato, that’s fine. Not a fan of beetroot, that can be left off too – however the customer likes their burger is how the Hannant’s team will make it.

The Gatton-based business is owned by Ms Robinson and her partner Brenton Hannant.

Readers nominated and voted for their favourite burger joint via the Star’s website and social media platforms.

Hannant’s Takeaway won the title with 22 per cent of the vote, from nearly 800 reader votes.

“We’re just really blessed and grateful that everyone got in and voted. It reassures us that we are part of the community,” Ms Robinson said.

The "Hanno" burger, from Hannant's Takeaway in Gatton. PHOTO: Facebook

“It means so much to us because our main revenue comes from burgers.”

One of their most popular burgers is the “Hanno” – named after Brenton.

It is a whopping 20 centimetres high, and weighs about a kilogram.

Included in the burger is lettuce, tomato, beetroot, pineapple, hot chilli sauce, chicken schnitzel, steak, bacon, two patties, egg, cheese, and a potato scallop.

“We started off making a challenge burger, but so many people ordered it we had to put it on the menu,” Ms Robinson said.

READ MORE: Revealed: The best places to buy a burger, voted by you

“The challenge was to finish it because it’s a kilogram. We thought no one would finish but they did.”

Ms Robinson and Mr Hannant opened the takeaway in 2015, on Old College Road.

They were in business for 18 months before the option to relocate and expand became available.

“We had three days to make a decision whether we wanted to move and make our business bigger, or if we wanted to stay a corner store,” Ms Robinson said.

“We thought go big or go home.”