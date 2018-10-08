Menu
Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

8th Oct 2018 12:30 PM

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that areas including Gatton, Laidley and Lowood will be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:50 pm.

