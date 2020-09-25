Menu
Generic Bunnings
Bunnings reveal job numbers, open date for Plainland store

Ali Kuchel
25th Sep 2020 2:20 PM
MORE than 80 jobs are up for grabs at Plainland’s newest, yet-to-be-constructed, hardware store.

Bunnings has announced it is looking for people for its new Plainland precinct, with development expected to kick off soon.

Bunnings area manager Ben Corbin said the store was on track to open in the second quarter of 2021.

“The new store is expected to provide more than 80 team member jobs for local residents across a range customer service, trade and team leadership roles,” Mr Corbin said.

Despite bunting at the Plainland site advertising for people to apply, the warehouse giant is yet to call for Plainland applicants.

Bunnings is calling for workers at its Ipswich and Toowoomba stores, and has advertised with bunting at its soon-to-be-developed Plainland location. Photo: Plainland Crossing
“While we haven’t started recruiting for the Plainland store just yet we are actively looking for passionate people to join our Ipswich West and Toowoomba store teams and we encourage locals to apply,” he said

Bunnings is currently recruiting for its Ipswich West, Toowoomba West and Toowoomba north stores, and applications can be made through the company’s careers website.

The new Bunnings Warehouse at Plainland will offer local customers a wide range of home and lifestyle products.

It will span more than 9,000 square-meters and have parking for more than 180 cars.

