Bunnings puts Gatton block on the market

Bunnings Warehouse is selling an empty block of land at 289 Eastern Drive Gatton.

A large vacant block of land that was purchased by Bunnings for industrial development in Gatton has been released for expressions of interest.

The 7.81 hectare situated behind Ziebarth's BP on Eastern Drive also comes with a current Development Application for a 3002m2 warehouse.

The Gatton Star was told by Bunnings' director of property and store development, Andrew Marks, that the block of land was owned by the hardware giant.

"We recently appointed agents to sell the land owned by Bunnings in Gatton," Mr Marks said.

According to Bunnings, the Gatton block of land was purchased "some time ago" as a potential location to build the store.

However, Bunnings subsequently secured another nearby site that better suits their "specific needs".

"Bunnings is currently building a store nearby on the Warrego Highway in Plainland, which will provide local residents living in the Lockyer Valley with the widest range of home and lifestyle products, backed by the best service," Mr Marks said.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel



Colliers International Toowoomba has listed the Gatton Bunnings block, 289 Eastern Drive, and says the flat-level block is ready for development.

Current improvements include a residential house and a medium industrial warehouse, which are currently leased for $600 + GST on a month-to-month term.

Colliers managing director Dan Dwan wrote the industrial block was one "not to be missed by developers".

The vacant block has a 180-metre frontage on Eastern drive.

Mr Dwan said it was a "rare opportunity to purchase a "huge piece of the Lockyer ready for development".

According to sales records, the block previously sold for $1,650,000 on February 24, 2011, and is classified as rural agriculture.

Expressions of interest for the block close on March 4, at 4pm.

