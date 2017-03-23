28°
GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Amy Lyne
23rd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
THE construction of a hardware superstore in the heart of the Lockyer Valley is yet to begin, but planning is going ahead. 

Bunnings Warehouse announced last year it was coming to Gatton after it was approved by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.  

A council spokesperson said planning approval was given to Bunnings in December 2015 at 289 Eastern Dr, Gatton.

The new Bunnings location sits just outside of the town, just a couple of minutes from the CBD.   

"The property is 7.84ha in size, with Bunnings to occupy 2.14ha of the total area," the spokesperson said.   

However, since the project was approved, no work has started at the site which would be the town's only hardware store after the closure of Mitre 10 early last year.   

The Lockyer Valley has one other major hardware store, Plainland's Hardware and Rural Centre at Plainland about 10 minutes from Gatton.  

"A start date for construction is not known as there is no requirement for a developer to provide this information to council."  

The spokesperson said the hardware giant had four years to commence construction, which could push the start date to December 2019 at the latest.  

Bunnings property general manager Andrew Marks could not confirm a start date, but did confirm the approval for the new Bunnings store.   

"The timing and details of the project have not been finalised at this stage," Mr Marks said.   

"Once timing is known, we will update the Gatton community.   

"We look forward to providing the local community with the widest range of home improvement and outdoor living products backed up by the best service."  

The new Gatton Bunnings comes after the current construction of a second warehouse for Toowoomba and one for Dalby, which has yet to begin construction, but is set to be finished by the end of the year.  

Topics:  bunnings warehouse gatton hardware lockyer valley toowoomba

GREEN LIGHT: Bunnings plans another warehouse in region

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Construction of a hardware superstore is in planning stages

