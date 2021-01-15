Bunnings Plainland responds to open date, job questions

EXTERNAL walls and roof structure at Plainland Bunnings is well underway, with construction progressing as planned.

This week, Bunnings responded to questions from the Gatton Star about the Plainland store’s development.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

When asked when the store would open, a spokesperson said the store was expected to welcome customers in the second quarter of 2021.

A recruitment date is yet to be confirmed, but the store will provide more than 80 team member jobs for local residents across a range of different roles, they said.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“We will be actively recruiting soon for passionate people to join our Plainland store team and we encourage locals to apply,” the spokesperson said.

The Bunnings Warehouse at Plainland will offer customers a range of home lifestyle products.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

It will span more than 9,000 square meters and have parking for more than 180 cars.

When the warehouse giant calls for job seeker applications, it will be done through the hardware’s careers website.