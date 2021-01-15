Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Bunnings Plainland responds to open date, job questions

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EXTERNAL walls and roof structure at Plainland Bunnings is well underway, with construction progressing as planned.

This week, Bunnings responded to questions from the Gatton Star about the Plainland store’s development.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

When asked when the store would open, a spokesperson said the store was expected to welcome customers in the second quarter of 2021.

A recruitment date is yet to be confirmed, but the store will provide more than 80 team member jobs for local residents across a range of different roles, they said.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“We will be actively recruiting soon for passionate people to join our Plainland store team and we encourage locals to apply,” the spokesperson said.

The Bunnings Warehouse at Plainland will offer customers a range of home lifestyle products.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

It will span more than 9,000 square meters and have parking for more than 180 cars.

When the warehouse giant calls for job seeker applications, it will be done through the hardware’s careers website.

Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Bunnings Warehouse Plainland development, January 15, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
bunnings plainland bunnings warehouse plainland development crossing
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

        Premium Content Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

        News An intensive road sealing project across the Lockyer Valley has come in under budget. DETAILS:

        How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Premium Content How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Crime A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Here’s the details:

        Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Premium Content Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Health A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a...

        Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Premium Content Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Health Crucial case update as search for answers on transmission of mutant UK strain...