Drug dealer hid ammo in bread bin

Bundaberg court.
by Jay Fielding

A CHILDERS drug dealer has been sentenced to a year in jail on a string of charges including possessing a massive amount of meth.

Hans Michael Hummer, 41, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to 23 charges ranging from possession of explosives to supplying dangerous drugs. The father of three began using methamphetamine following the breakdown of his 19-year relationship with his wife in 2015.

The council worker lost his job and has debts of about $50,000, the court heard.

On September 15, 2015, police raided Hummer's house just outside Childers where they found 36g of meth and $15,000 in cash inside a PVC pipe buried underground. The drugs were 75 per cent pure.

They also found glass test tubes in the pantry, a glass pipe and a bong at the house.

The raid also uncovered a cache of ammunition, some in a bread bin, including rounds for an unidentified weapon.

On June 9, 2016, Hummer was in the lounge room at a friend's house when police executed a search warrant.

He had .4g of meth on him and police found two used syringes in a sunglasses case.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson said the most concerning charges were 11 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, which followed a random breath test south of Childers.

Police, suspicious of Hummer rummaging through the centre console, searched the car and found .389g of meth in clip seal bags and a mobile phone that contained messages relating to the supply of meth between January and June last year.

Justice Atkinson said Hummer was old enough to know better. She sentenced him to three years in jail for the most serious charges, possessing the 36g of meth and the 11 counts of supplying, and convicted him of all the other charges but imposed no further punishment. She set a parole eligibility date of August 23. Hummer had been in jail since August.

Bundaberg News Mail

