Bundy father slapped with fine after belting daughters

"IT MAY have been accepted in 1978, but it is not today."

Those were the words Magistrate Terry Duroux said to a father before he sentenced him for belting both his daughters, causing large bruises to their legs.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

In September last year, the man was doing work on a caravan.

The court heard during that time the man found something on the ground that one of his daughters hadn't picked up.

The man became angry and told both his daughters "this is going to stop one way or another" and told them he was going to belt them.

He told both girls to get inside the caravan and took a leather belt, folded it in half and hit both girls on their legs and buttocks four times each - they both started crying in pain before the man told them to "shut up".

The girls told police their father tipped out the contents of a tin and told them to pick up the rubbish and threatened to hit them again if they didn't.

After picking up the rubbish the man tipped it out again and repeated the process.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the man denied this part of the allegation.

The court heard when the girls visited their mother, she saw the bruising and notified police.

Snr Const Bland said the man had no criminal history of a like nature and had abused his position of trust in committing the assault.

The man's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client accepted that what he did was excessive.

Mr Messenger said at the time of the incident his client's intention was an act of discipline and he accepted that he struck them four times with the belt.

He said his client had seen behaviour management in a very rigid way when he was going through school.

"You may have been frustrated, but you did something that was well and truly beyond domestic discipline," Mr Duroux said.

The man was fined $1100 and a conviction was recorded.