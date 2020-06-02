Couple tells of moment they knew they'd won $500,000

A BUNDABERG woman gifted her husband the best birthday gift he's ever received - a Gold Lotto ticket which won the couple half a million dollars on Saturday.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were one of 10 division one winners across Australia in Saturday's draw 4055 to walk away with $502,546.00.

"Thank you very much. We are absolutely over the moon," the Bundy couple laughed.

"We just went down to the newsagency to check the ticket," the woman explained.

"They checked it three times and we didn't believe what they were telling us!

"I was shaking. I can't even remember what was going through my mind.

"It's incredible! I actually bought the ticket for my husband for his birthday.

"Turns out it was the best birthday present I've ever gotten him!"

When asked how they planned to enjoy the overwhelming birthday gift, the couple explained the timing was perfect.

"It's come at an incredible time," the woman said.

"Our family has been through a tough time and this is going to help a heck of a lot.

"It really hasn't sunk in just yet, but I know we will really enjoy it.

"My husband and I are both retired so we have plenty of time to plan how we will enjoy it.

"We honestly can't wait."

It was the pleasure of the team at Bourbong St's Chippindalls Newsagency to present the winners with their prize.

"It was fantastic to hear we'd sold this life-changing prize to one of our local customers," Chippindalls owner Peter Heaps said.

"Over the years we've sold around six division one winning entries so it's always great to add another to the list.

"We wish our latest winner all the very best.

"Congratulations to them from the entire team."