Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
DOORS CLOSED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks's Bundaberg Barrel has been shut.
Destinations

Bundy's famous barrel shuts its doors

Jay Fielding
by
18th Mar 2020 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks has temporarily closed the Bundaberg Barrel as part of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the Australian Government.

In a statement released today, the company said the decision has been made to reduce the risk of the virus impacting employees, customers and the wider community. 

All staff who work in the Barrel have been offered alternative roles in the organisation while the closure is in place, the statement said.

The popular tourist attraction is on Bargara Rd next to the company's East Bundaberg factory.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg bundaberg brewed drinks bundaberg brewed drinks barrel bundy closures coronavirus qld
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Top 56 people for customer service in our region

        VOTE NOW: Top 56 people for customer service in our region

        Opinion VOTE NOW: Here are your nominations for the people who do customer service best in town

        Local grocer offers TP refund to competitor’s customers

        premium_icon Local grocer offers TP refund to competitor’s customers

        News The Lockyer supermarket will refund cash to Woolworths customers who bought too...

        Dodgy drivers: Five cases heard in Gatton court this week

        premium_icon Dodgy drivers: Five cases heard in Gatton court this week

        News Drink, drunk, and dangerous driving charges make up the majority of cases processed...

        Voters to miss out on candidates info night

        premium_icon Voters to miss out on candidates info night

        News Voters won’t have a chance to put their questions to council candidates, with two...