Ipswich singer/songwriter Damien Johnson will release his new album in January 2020.
Bundamba singer set to launch second album

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
FOLLOWING the success of his first album, Bundamba singer/songwriter Damien Johnson is poised to make a mark on 2020 with his new songs going live on all major streaming platforms on January 3.

Mr Johnson’s new album, which as a trip-hop meets indie-rock vibe, is his second full length release.

He has had a colourful career so far, training as a Baptist minister, working as a teacher, a shoe salesman and radio producer, but it is in the past 12 months that his music has begun to make a mark.

His first album, Parked, has been streaming well on Spotify since it’s release in May this year, and the follow up album is already garnering interest.

“I wanted to create something completely different from my first album,” Mr Johnson said.

“I wanted something that had an Ed Sheeran meets Rage Against the Machine feel about it. “I’m not sure if I achieved that, but what I have made is really cool.”

The passionate artist said he came to the music scene a little later on in life, having his career stunted by a number of personal tragedies and set backs, including two divorces and two redundancies.

‘My life has definitely been a learning curve, and I have had to wrestle with coming to peace with who I am as an individual and as a human,” he said.

“I have always been driven by a desire to love and a desire to create, and some times it has been a difficult process marrying those two desires together.

“When you are a creative person, you are often very absorbed in your craft and in your ideas, and this can appear quite selfish and narcissistic to some, which of course is not what love is about.”

Mr Johnson will be hosting a launch gig at Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on January 23, 2020.

