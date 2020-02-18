‘Bun-anza’ of crazy bun flavours hit the shelves for charity

YUM: Old Fernvale Bakery's Matt Brown with some of the newest flavours of hot cross buns he’s concocted. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THERE’S a bun-anza of flavours hitting the shelves of the Old Fernvale Bakery, with Turkish delight, pina colada and passionfruit combined with white chocolate, tempting tastebuds.

But while you might expect these to be slices or cakes – the baking wizards at the popular bakery have managed to create them in the venerable hot cross bun.

This Easter marks the fourth year the bakery has created weird and wacky bun flavours to support the Queensland Children’s Hospital by raising funds from the sales of baked goodies.

Bakery owner Bill Rose said the team was excited to kick off the fundraising again for the hospital’s vital work.

“We’re all excited again about raising as much money as we possibly can,” Mr Rose said.

Baker Matt Brown has confuted 24 different flavours for customers to try in the coming weeks, with the first nine hitting the shelves this week.

The first flavours up for grabs include apple and cinnamon, Turkish delight, pina colada, passionfruit and white chocolate, jam doughnut, peppermint and dark chocolate and of course double chocolate.

More flavours will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Old Fernvale Bakery's Matt Brown. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Mr Brown said some of the favour combos came about “by accident”, and the challenge to create the different buns made the long hours worthwhile.

“I’ve been baking for 40 years, so when Bill said to me ‘I want something different’ it was pretty easy … for me it was a bit of excitement because I’m not just doing the plain traditional bun, over and over and over,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Rose said the fundraiser would be a labour of love for the bakers and service staff at the bakery, with staff starting work at 5pm and working through the night.

“The Fernvale bakery is going to put a gutsy effort into it, and it is a gutsy effort because they’re going to work long hours to create a fabulous product to support it,” he said.

But the effort was well worth it in the end to support the vital work of the hospital.

The campaign will run until Easter.