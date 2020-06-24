Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Bullying culture rife at North Queensland prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A culture of bullying and nepotism has been uncovered by an independent review of Townsville's jails.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin announced the release of the report today at the Townsville Correctional Complex and said all 30 recommendations would be implemented.

"I am accepting of the recommendations and findings and we are now implementing those all of recommendations," he said.

"Some of the reforms in that report will be delivered very, very quickly others, a wholesale cultural review will take many, many months into the future to land.

"This is the first time that I know of that Queensland Corrective Services have undertaken a review like this at any correctional centre at any time in our history.

"It's an important foundational piece that will drive reform for Townsville Correctional Centre."

MORE TO COME>>>

 

MORE NEWS>>>

• Drugs hidden in nappies, toys busted in police operation to target drug trafficking

• Townsville inmate unleashes on four officers after they enter his cell

Originally published as Bullying culture rife at Townsville prisons

More Stories

independent review north queensland nq prisons townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        premium_icon Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        Crime "We will disrupt their criminal activities and we make no apologies for ensuring the safety of everyone in our community."

        Dark Pasts: 7 (possibly) haunted locations in the region

        premium_icon Dark Pasts: 7 (possibly) haunted locations in the region

        Offbeat History and ghost stories often go hand-in-hand

        Six arrested by police in multiple drug busts

        premium_icon Six arrested by police in multiple drug busts

        Crime Local police have dealt with numerous drug driving offences this week.

        Patient hospitalised following early morning crash

        premium_icon Patient hospitalised following early morning crash

        News One person is in hospital after a crash on a rural road