BULLIED OUT: Family leaves school over ongoing problem

A Townsville family has been left heartbroken and frustrated after pulling their daughter out of a local school because they believe she was subject to constant bullying and the school was 'breeding a culture of racism'.

Dylan and Kristine Perkins have taken aim at Annandale State School for allowing their daughter, Myesha, to be bullied for over six months.

The nine-year-old allegedly began to be bullied by a boy at the end of last year, with it soon escalating into multiple boys bullying Myesha.

Mr Perkins said his daughter had been called names, pushed, kicked and bullied in a sexual manner throughout her time at the school.

Mr Perkins also alleges his daughter was called a 'black c--t' by a male student.

He said the breaking point was when Myesha was physically assaulted by four boys at the end of a lunch break.

Dylan and Myesha Perkins. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mr Perkins said his daughter was struck in the face, pushed to the ground and hit while she was lying down.

He's now called out the school for 'breeding a culture of racism.'

"Their motto is be safe and be respectful," Mr Perkins said.

"How can they say that is their motto when my daughter isn't respected there?

"If it was four Indigenous boys beating up a white boy I think they'd be singing a different song."

After trying to get the school to take action, Mr Perkins said he had no choice but to pull Myesha and her sister Kiana out of the school.

He's now enrolled them at Rasmussen State School.

"We've been shunned out, so I said we'll do it our own way," he said.

"The school just kept denying it, their whole investigation was just questioning the perpetrators about the bullying. They denied it happened, which of course they're going to do.

Dylan Perkins. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Her friend has been bullied badly as well, she's had a black eye and been punched in the nose.

"At first I was frustrated but then I was angry because nothing was being done about it.

"So we rang the school for an appointment, it was heated when I left.

"I just don't understand why nothing has been done."

Mr Perkins said the mother of Myesha's friend had contacted the school on numerous occasions by phone and letters in regards to her daughter being bullied.

Mr Perkins claimed the school denied knowledge of Myesha's friend being bullied when he met with them.

Myesha Perkins. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I do not want my kids going to that school … they don't have a moral compass.

"I've just been disappointed by their lack of action and so has the friend's mum. Her daughter is still getting bullied."

Mr Perkins said the bullying, which occurred a couple of times every week, had changed Myesha.

"It's given her a temper at home. She takes it out on the other kids in the house.

"She's also getting a bit more quiet and withdrawn in social situations. It's just not nice, I hate it."

Mr Perkins is hoping Myesha will have a greater education experience at her new school.

Annandale State School and the Department of Education have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as BULLIED OUT: Family leaves school over ongoing problem