COUNTRY EVENT: Brad Orton, Anthony Eugarde and Jess Orton from Dalby attended the Mulgowie event. Meg Bolton
Bull ride pulls a crowd

20th Sep 2018 9:06 AM

NOT even a run-away bull could keep crowds from gathering at the Mulga Hotel Bull Ride on Friday.

More than 20 cowboys and one cowgirl took up the challenge, putting their bull, steer and poddy calf riding skills to the test.

National Rodeo Association chairman Jason Hall said the event attracted top class bull riders from across the country.

"The best were there and they showed why they're on top,” Mr Hall said.

There was only standing room left around the ring at the packed-out event, with spectators trying to get the best view of the rides.

"There were some really good bull rides there, the three rides that won... were all quality rides,” Mr Hall said.

Jack McArthur took out the open bull ride category, Athol's Zane Hall won the junior category and Mount Walker's Ty Thomson was victorious in the Novice category.

