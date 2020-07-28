Stunning escarpment home takes out top Master Builders award

WINNERS: Nelson and Elyse Janke of Janke Constructions after their build is named House of the Year of the Master Builders Queensland Downs and Western Awards. Picture: Kevin Farmer

JANKE Constructions, Urbane Build and Hutchinson Builders have taken out the major prizes for the Downs and Western in 2020 at the Master Builders Awards.

Janke Constructions won House of the Year for the Verve Home in Prince Henry Heights.

Nelson Janke said he was over the moon to win the award.

"It's the most premiere project I've ever done in my career, we were able to test our capabilities to the maximum and to pull it off," Mr Janke said.

"One of our emotions was being grateful for the opportunity from our clients. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't have the opportunity to show how skilful the team can be.

House of the Year: Master Builders Queensland Downs and Western Housing and Construction Awards 2020 House of the Year won by Janke Constructions.

"We're also thankful for our skilled team and how they can work on a high-end product like that.

"To win House of the Year is a highlight of my career, we haven't won that award before."

Built on a 25 per cent slope, Mr Janke said he believed the complexity of the build was what drew the judges' attention.

"It was a feat of engineering because it's built into that hill, we used lots of innovative materials, and the amount and the changing levels inside the house. There were five different levels," he said.

"I believe that would have been a big consideration. The build of the house incorporated the slope.

"You can't just build that house down the road, it's very specific for that site.

"It's all designed for that block of land."

Urbane Build directors Luke Erickson (left) and Jace Townsing after their East Toowoomba build wins the President's Award of the Master Builders Queensland Downs and Western Housing and Construction Awards, Monday, July 27, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Urbane Designs, run by Jace Townsing and Luke Erickson, took out the President's Award for the Ora House in East Toowoomba.

The President's Award goes to a home that incorporates quality and style at a budget price.

President's Award: Master Builders Queensland Downs and Western Housing and Construction Awards 2020 President's Award won by Urbane Build.

"It's been the award we've been striving to get," Mr Townsing said.

"We strive to be out of the box but affordable.

"It's going to go down as one of our best achievements."

Mr Townsing said the criteria for the President's Award was what Urbane Build was most focused on.

"Our houses look expensive, but they're not," he said.

"We successfully compete against builders for pricing, and to be recognised for it is unreal.

"It's something we've built our company around - quality and value."

Among other awards, Hutchinson Builders took out the Project of the Year award for Centenary Heights State High School Entertainment Centre.