Building site workers trapped in four-metre deep trench
TWO people are trapped in a four-metre deep trench that collapsed at a building site in Melbourne.
A major rescue operation is under way to free the pair, after the trench caved in at the site on High Street in Epping about midday.
They are both in a stable condition, a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said.
Twenty-four firefighters are at the scene helping rescue the trapped workers. Police are also at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.