Building 'significantly damaged' in Prenzlau fire

Emma Clarke
by
9th Oct 2018 7:57 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

A BUILDING was significantly damaged when fire took hold at a property at Prenzlau, near Brightview, on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to an address on Court Ave at about 5.20pm following reports a wooden structure was on fire.

The building was fully involved in flames when four crews arrived on scene.

The fire was brought under control at 6.05pm and emergency services left the scene at about 7pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everyone was accounted for but the building was significantly damaged.

Paramedics were also on scene.

emergency services fire prenzlau qfes structure fire
