Building 'significantly damaged' in Prenzlau fire

A BUILDING was significantly damaged when fire took hold at a property at Prenzlau, near Brightview, on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to an address on Court Ave at about 5.20pm following reports a wooden structure was on fire.

The building was fully involved in flames when four crews arrived on scene.

#Brightview - paramedics are on standby for @QldFES at a house fire that occurred at 5.26pm. There are no patients reported currently. pic.twitter.com/hQAOzygxS8 — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 8, 2018

The fire was brought under control at 6.05pm and emergency services left the scene at about 7pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everyone was accounted for but the building was significantly damaged.

Paramedics were also on scene.