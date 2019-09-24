Bugatti’s ridiculously expensive toy car

Bugatti's latest electric car has already sold out.

But the replica of the legendary Type 35 from the 1920s cannot be registered or driven on public roads because it's only 75 per cent of its original size.

Called the Baby II, the limited edition Bugatti was created to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the French brand known for producing cars capable of more than 400km/h.

Just 500 Bugatti Baby IIs will be produced and all have already been snapped up.

The Bugatti Baby II: child’s car with an adult price tag. Picture: Supplied.

They include a Bugatti badge made with 50g of pure silver, as it is on the Chiron that uses four turbochargers to surge to a top speed well north of 400km/h. There are also leather seats.

While they are much cheaper than the multimillion-dollar price tag of the Chiron, at €30,000 ($48,800) the Baby II is not what most families would consider wheeling under the Christmas tree.

Then again, for the rich and famous it's all but guaranteed to outclass the neighbour's pedal car.

"When a company with such a colourful and proud history as Bugatti turns 110, you can allow yourself to look into the rear view mirror a little bit more than you usually would," says Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann. "The Bugatti Baby II has grown up to be more of a teenager now, and I must say I'm very excited to see it drive around on the Bugatti premises in Molsheim."

The replica was made for the brand’s 110th anniversary. Picture: Supplied.

The original Bugatti Baby was created in 1926 by company founder Ettore Bugatti as a present for his youngest son's fourth birthday.

It was also electric but only a 50 per cent scale model made purely for children.

The Baby II is being produced in conjunction with The Little Car Company in the UK.

It is described as "a contemporary tribute to Ettore's masterpiece" and a car that "will allow car enthusiasts from across generations to share the love of driving and of the classic marque of Bugatti".

The car can be set with two top speeds: one for kids and another for adults. Picture: Supplied.

While it can be driven by kids, the Baby II is also designed for adults.

It has an electric motor powering the rear wheels and a limited slip differential for better traction. The driving range is up to 30km.

In "child mode" it is limited to 1kW of power giving it a top speed of 20km/h but there's also an adult mode that quadruples the power output and increases the top speed to 45km/h.

An optional "speed key" steps power up to 10kW, about one-tenth that of a modern city hatchback.

Bugatti doesn't claim a top speed, although there's a fair chance it would be enough to get a four-year-old into trouble.

Baby II owners also get membership to a club that allow them and their kids to "drive their cars at famous motor racing circuits".