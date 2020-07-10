BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

LOCKYER rates are expected to be “frozen” at the upcoming council budget – while still “supplying and improving” core services.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s 2020-2021 budget will be handed down on Wednesday, July 15, in what the mayor has described as a “reasonable budget”.

She says council has maintained a strong focus on financial and operational sustainability during the past four years.

“This budget is a continuation of that focus and commitment,” Cr Milligan said.

It will not be known what core services will be impacted with the predicted rates freeze until the meeting on Wednesday.

Lockyer Valley Region Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.

“Council’s long-term strategy is focused on finding a balance between community expectations and financial sustainability for our organisation,” Cr Milligan said.

“I am pleased to say we aimed for a rate freeze this year and will deliver on that, while still supplying and improving our core services, despite the coronavirus.”

In the 2019-2020 budget, LVRC delivered a rate increase of $1 a week to some residents, while some saw a decline.

Last financial year, the council boasted an operational surplus of $2.75 million, with debt reduction a major focus point.

Last year, Cr Milligan said council had paid down $12 million in debt during the term of the current council.

This year’s budget is expected to focus on road upgrades, parks, libraries and waste collection or water.

“As councillors, its our job to ensure we make the right decisions, so the community receives value for money,” Cr Milligan said.

“We firmly believe this budget meets the community’s needs, is responsible for the here and now, and importantly positions us well for the future.”