Budget funds for Lockyer High school hall, trade

LOCKYER Valley mayor Tanya Milligan has welcomed $1.2million to upgrade a multi-purpose hall for Lockyer District High School announced in last week's State Budget.

She also applauded $2.2m for the Grantham electricity sub-station - and the appointment of a new trade officer - but was disappointed there was no allocation of funds for Lockyer's water security or a new regional hospital.

"The appointment of a trade investment officer for our region is great for new and developing sectors which I hope will assist to boost business and jobs

for our area,” Cr Milligan said.

"I'm also very glad to see funding for more officers on the ground for the fire ant eradication program.”

Just over $28m has been allocated for a 10-year fire ant eradication program.

Cr Milligan also mentioned the benefits of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing $252.5million to construct a bypass route from the Warrego Highway at Helidon to the Gore Highway at Athol, due for completion in December 2018.

Meanwhile, motorists were the major losers in the budget.

For the next two years, they will be slugged 3.5% more per year for registering their cars, then further increases would be linked to the rate of inflation.

The proposed increase is not far away from twice the current level of inflation, which was just under 2% in the March quarter.

"We have seen an increase in Queensland rego costs of more than 10% in the last three years, almost double [the inflation rate] and nothing more than a tax grab on motorists,” RACQ advocacy general manager PaulTurner said.

And the Queensland Farmers' Federation remained "unmoved” by a $5.2m Rural Economic Development package.