Buddying photographers urged to snap for local calendar comp

THIS MONTH: This pic of a White-Necked Heron was contributed to last year's competition by Garry Innes Garry Innes

CRACK out your camera and set out to explore, for the Lockyer in the Wild Nature Photography Competition.

Three weeks remain before the competition closes and the organisers are encouraging people to join in.

The Lockyer Uplands Catchments Inc. first launched the contest last year, with the support of Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The goal is to raise awareness of the Lockyer's incredible biodiversity, by inviting people to get out into their backyards, local parks and walking trails to photograph the natural world.

"Whether it be fungi, blossoms, plants, insects, lizards, birds, or marsupials, as long as it's native to the Lockyer, we're interested in showcasing your photos,” LUCI President Diane Guthrie said.

"It's time to get out and start looking at nature, from miniature to mighty, through the eye of your camera. Your photo could be a winning image.”

The competition's inaugural year drew a strong, but small selection of entries.

"Last year we received 150 photographs from 39 entrants, and we're certainly hoping for more this year,” Diane said.

This time, the group are hoping to draw more participants with both an open section and a primary school section.

"We would like to encourage, in particular, the involvement of younger students so that they develop an early connection with nature,” Diane said.

"We want them to gain an appreciation of just how many species of flora, fauna and fungi co-exist with people in the Lockyer landscape.”

There is a pool of cash prizes on offer, donated by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Roxane Blackley Maps and Apps for Land Management, Lockyer Valley Toyota, and Sandy Creek Environmental.

A total of fifteen entries across five categories will receive a cash prize, with an overall winner being awarded $150.

The contest closes October 14, with winners being announced at an exhibition on Friday, November 1, at 5:30pm at the Stockyard Creek Community Hall.

"The Exhibition will be combined with the Hall's monthly community barbque, which offers a great opportunity to meet up with locals and have a family night out under the stars,” Diane said.

"The Lockyer Valley's Mayor, Ms Tanya Milligan, will be presenting the prizes.”

The Exhibition will have a second showing at Ma Ma Creek State School to be opened on November 6, by Councilor Rick Vela, with photographs available for a week's viewing.

Entry forms are available at both the Gatton and Laidley libraries, the LVRC Administration Building in Gatton and the Lake Apex Visitor Information Centre.

Entry costs $5, to cover administration and exhibition costs.

To learn more about LUCI and the competition, visit www.lockyeruplandscatchmentsinc.wordpress.com or contact lucatchmentsinc@gmail.com.