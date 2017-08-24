Budding scientists' passions stoked

ALL SMILES: Cooper Smyly of Walloon State School, whose school team took home the day's top prize.

A CURE for cancer and space-age technologies could be the next discovery for these science-savvy kids.

Students were wowed by their discoveries. Melanie Keyte

Last week, Lockyer Valley students represented their schools at the annual Year 5 Science Challenge, where they performed experiments in chemistry, physics and biology in the hope of stimulating a love for the discipline.

Faith Lutheran College hosted the 12 primary schools, and their deputy principal Tyson Kenny said it was a "blessing” to see so many budding scientists.

"Science is going to be such an important area in future industry,” Mr Kenny said.

"Schools play a critical role in shaping careers, so today is really all about capturing the minds of Year 5 students and extending their love, passion and their scientific thoughts.”

Walloon State School won the challenge, with student Cooper Smyly's ambitions soaring.

"I really like chemistry,” he said.

"I liked getting to learn about science and how much fun it is.”

At least half of the students said they would like a career in science.