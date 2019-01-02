Budding creatives turn stress into art

LOVE ART: Two members of the Creeker's Art Crew Tracy Kennedy-Shanks and Elizabeth Browne at their art exhibition.

Meg Bolton

ART was a saviour, a focus and a well-needed break for the five members of the Creeker's Art Crew when they united at Murphy's Creek gallery many years ago.

Since then, Elizabeth Browne, Tracy Kennedy-Shanks, Jen Voll, Michael Schoemaker and Derek Antonievich have gone from strength to strength.

At present, their artworks fill the entire Lockyer Valley Art Gallery at Lake Apex.

Ms Browne said sharing her work with others was extremely special.

"I'm honoured for people to like what you do, it's not just about selling, it's for your work to be on display for people,” she said.

"If people admire your work and share their living space with what you've created that is a big big honour to me.”

While the individual artists had exhibited before, the collaborative display was special and a tribute to their art mentor Geoff Bell.

"Geoff was just a guiding light to foster what was inside, not teach you what to do,” she said.

Mr Bell was the teaching artist at the Murphy's Creek Art Gallery before he experienced a stroke and had to leave his role.

"He put so much love and effort into the art studio and gallery, it was a very

special place,” Ms Browne said.

The group was honoured to have Mr Bell attend the opening night of the exhibition, which was opened by Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan in December.

The exhibition, dubbed Our Art is Our Story, featured a mix of pastels, water colours, fine pencils and sculptures.

Artist Tracy Kennedy-Shanks urged community members to visit the exhibition, which will be open until January 19.