Bucking bulls make return to popular Mulgowie rodeo ring

Action from the Mulga Bull Ride, held at the Mulgowie Hotel (file image).

It almost months to the day since bulls bucked from the chutes at Mulgowie.

But new publican Sarah Croker is excited to bring the popular event back to the Lockyer Valley.

With major events again cancelled this year, Sarah said the Mulga Bull Ride was a night out that people were waiting for.

“While people don’t know if they can travel interstate, they’re looking for local activities to do,” Sarah said.

“We’ve been cooped up for so long because of COVID, with nowhere to go and no one to see, people are taking every opportunity they can that brings normality back into their lives.”

The first Mulga Bull Ride of 2021 is programmed for Friday, March 12, with tickets selling like “hot cakes” online.

The COVID-safe event is family friendly, and spectators can stay to see and dance with Mik Oberle once the dust settles.

Sarah said she was looking forward to hosting the event for the first time.

“I think everyone is excited to have something to go to,” she said.

Competitors will compete in the open bull ride, novice bull ride, junior bull ride, under12 poddy ride and u15 junior steer.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Friday, March 12

Where: Mulgowie Hotel

Time: Gates open 6pm, bulls buck from 7pm

Cost: $10 children, $25 adults or family (2x kids, 2x adults) $55

Tickets: available online by clicking here