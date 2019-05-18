Buchholz retains seat of Wright after a night of shocks

Wright MP Scott Buchholz talking at the opening of a western section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz talking at the opening of a western section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, Saturday, December 8, 2018. Kevin Farmer

WHILE the election result nationally is certainly shaping to be a surprise, the result in the seat of Wright wasn't.

Incumbent member Scott Buchholz has been returned for another term, with a 3.8 per cent swing to the Coalition MP.

Mr Buchholz spoke to the Gatton Star earlier this evening and credited his volunteers for the win.

"I owe it to a lot of energy from a lot of loyal supporters,” Mr Buchholz said.

He thanked the voters of Wright for their continued trust and support.

"It gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning,” he said.

The MP was pleased with the shock results that will likely see the coalition returned for a third term, and said while "the media has written us off”, he had told supporters to keep the faith and had been quitely confident of a victory.

He was however surprised by the large swings to LNP candidates in northern Queensland, and put the increase in support down to the governments support of jobs for the region.

Mr Buchholz has held the seat since it was created during redistributions in 2010, and and held the seat at the last election with a margin of 9.6 per cent.

He was promoted to Assistant Minister for Transport by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in August last year.