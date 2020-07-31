A Caboolture woman known by the nickname "Bubba Girl" is teetering on the edge of imprisonment after a string of offences.

Courtney Ann Farrell was told to get legal advice while fronting Caboolture Magistrates Court for possessing an ice pipe at Sandstone Point on April 10 because of her risk of going to jail.

The court heard the car Farrell was in was intercepted by police and searched.

A subsequent body search of Farrell revealed an ice pipe hidden in her bra.

The court heard she said it was being used by both herself and her partner.

The court heard Farrell had been on a suspended prison sentence at the time, which had been imposed on November 15, 2019 for what Magistrate Andrew Hackett described as "significant" dishonesty offences.

Farrell, who the court heard had been homeless, said she often turned to drugs.

"I've got depression, I just turn to drugs," she said.

Magistrate Hackett said Farrell had been saved from jail because she was not before the court for more dishonesty offences.

"This is a different type of offence," he said, but warned a jail sentence was looming.

She was fined $600 and her suspended sentence was extended by seven days.

Originally published as 'Bubba Girl' risks jail bird status after bra find