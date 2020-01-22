Brush up on your creative skills this Australia Day

GET CREATIVE: Workshops will take place on Australia Day at the Gatton and District Historical Society Museum.

ARTISTS from the Lockyer Valley are rallying to bring more art to the region.

Collaborating with the Gatton District Historical Society, artists will run their first workshops in a new space on Australia Day, Sunday, January 26.

Artists Robbie Greer and Donna Clissold will host workshops for children and adults after lunch at the Historical Society’s Australia Day event.

Mr Greer will share his skills in pen and ink line drawing with adults and Ms Clissold will entertain younger artists with polymer clay activities.

The group has also prepared a community art project for the event.

“Coralie Grant and Donna Grant have sketched out a community-sized rendering of the local long necked turtle,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

“The group is excited to invite locals to help complete it.”

The spokeswoman said the Historical Society had welcomed the arts on board.

“The dedication of this space means artists of all persuasions can gather, share their skills and promote their craft,” they said.

“The collaborative looks forward to connecting widely with artists and the community to grow the group and its activities.”