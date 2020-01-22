Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GET CREATIVE: Workshops will take place on Australia Day at the Gatton and District Historical Society Museum.
GET CREATIVE: Workshops will take place on Australia Day at the Gatton and District Historical Society Museum.
News

Brush up on your creative skills this Australia Day

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM

ARTISTS from the Lockyer Valley are rallying to bring more art to the region.

Collaborating with the Gatton District Historical Society, artists will run their first workshops in a new space on Australia Day, Sunday, January 26.

Artists Robbie Greer and Donna Clissold will host workshops for children and adults after lunch at the Historical Society’s Australia Day event.

Mr Greer will share his skills in pen and ink line drawing with adults and Ms Clissold will entertain younger artists with polymer clay activities.

The group has also prepared a community art project for the event.

“Coralie Grant and Donna Grant have sketched out a community-sized rendering of the local long necked turtle,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

“The group is excited to invite locals to help complete it.”

The spokeswoman said the Historical Society had welcomed the arts on board.

“The dedication of this space means artists of all persuasions can gather, share their skills and promote their craft,” they said.

“The collaborative looks forward to connecting widely with artists and the community to grow the group and its activities.”

art australia day lockyer valley region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News It pays to belong to those 'in the know' - and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        ‘I don’t consent to being here’: Woman’s absurd outburst

        premium_icon ‘I don’t consent to being here’: Woman’s absurd outburst

        News Woman refused to properly identify herself or plead in court

        ADOPT: Seven UQ Gatton cats searching for a loving home

        ADOPT: Seven UQ Gatton cats searching for a loving home

        News PHOTOS: Check out the adorable cats ready for adoption

        Funding to benefit farmers with access to advice workshop

        Funding to benefit farmers with access to advice workshop

        News Workshops to benefit Lockyer Valley growers