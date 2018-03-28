Menu
Login
News

Bruce Hwy terror: Car crosses three lanes to run motorist off road

The moment the silver hatchback crosses three lanes to run a woman off the Bruce Hwy.
The moment the silver hatchback crosses three lanes to run a woman off the Bruce Hwy.

DASH cam has captured the terrifying moment a woman is almost run off the Bruce Hwy.

The woman is travelling northbound in the outside lane in a three-lane, 100kmh section of the highway near the Bribe Island exit.

Dash cam captures a silver Mazda hatchback travelling dangerously close to a white van in the inside lane.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The van slows as it pulls alongside an orange hatchback in the middle lane.

The silver hatchback suddenly pulls out of the inside lane, through the middle and into the path of the dash cam-fitted vehicle.

It swerves off of the highway into the outside median strip when the footage switches to the rear dash cam, showing the Mazda in the outside lane.

"Tammy literally getting run off the highway," the description of YouTube reads.

Related Items

Topics:  bruce highway dash cam editors picks

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don't be foolish on April 1

Don't be foolish on April 1

New laws about smoke alarms came into affect last year, have you checked your house complies?

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

CLOSE BOND: Norma Armstrong-Ravula with her family (from left) Steve, Isaiah, Moses and Helena.

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience for Kilcoy

CELEBRATION TIME: Batonbearer Sage Volschenk with friends from her school during the Queens Baton Relay in Kingaroy yesterday

Crowds flock to see Queen's Baton

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Local Partners