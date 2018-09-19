Menu
Login
Photo: File
Photo: File Craig Warhurst
Breaking

Bruce Hwy grinds to halt as crash sparks major congestion

Bill Hoffman
by
19th Sep 2018 5:41 PM

THE Bruce Highway resembles a 10km carpark south of Caloundra after a car has careened into a ditch separating the north and southbound lanes.

The incident has occurred 3-4km south of the Caloundra turn off and is causing delays in excess of 30 minutes.

Commuter Jeff Addison said police were in attendance.

One lane has now been closed as emergency workers attempt to extricate a patient from the vehicle.

The crash has occurred near Bells Creek.

bruce highway crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Concerning number of drug drivers caught in highway blitz

    Concerning number of drug drivers caught in highway blitz

    News BOTH lanes of the Warrego Highway near Gatton have been reduced to a crawl as Queensland Police conduct Operation Quebec Smoke.

    Drivers urged to fuel up even if it's only few cents cheaper

    Drivers urged to fuel up even if it's only few cents cheaper

    News Fuel prices on the rise in the Lockyer Valley.

    Fire ban issued for Lockyer Valley and Somerset

    Fire ban issued for Lockyer Valley and Somerset

    News The ban came into affect at midnight this morning

    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    News He put a question on notice to the minister two weeks ago.

    Local Partners