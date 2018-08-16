Menu
Login
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam
News

Bruce Hwy 'cactus' after morning roll over

Ashley Carter
by
16th Aug 2018 6:46 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM

A MAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

The car rolled down an embankment on the southbound lane, just after the Sunshine Motorway on ramp, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

DEADLY SNAKE CATCHING JOB UP FOR GRABS ON THE SUNSHINE COAST

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

The southbound lane was blocked and delays were expected.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.

bruce highway car crash paramedics police sippy downs sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community strength on show

    Community strength on show

    News The popular event was well visited over the weekend.

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    News Gatton was one of the windiest places in the state on Sunday

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    News Gatton school collects two awards at Wakakirri.

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    News More than 60 drivers and their passengers took part.

    Local Partners