Bruce Hwy 'cactus' after morning roll over
A MAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway early this morning.
The car rolled down an embankment on the southbound lane, just after the Sunshine Motorway on ramp, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.
The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.
The southbound lane was blocked and delays were expected.
Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.