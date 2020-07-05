Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash north of Townsville. Picture: file
Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Jul 2020 8:02 PM
THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Coolbie about 5.45pm.

A man was freed from the car from the with lower-leg injuries and suspected head injuries.

He is conscious and breathing.

It is understood he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and estimate the highway will remain closed until 8pm.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

