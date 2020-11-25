Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man killed after trucks collide on Bruce Hwy

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has been killed in a collision with another truck on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville.

A 64-year-old Gulliver man sustained significant injuries when the B-double he was driving collided with a semi-trailer and rolled down an embankment at Stuart about 10.10pm Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bruce Hwy was still closed at 3am today as authorities work to repair damage to the road and remove extensive debris.

Diversions are in place and will be for some time.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

 

 

Originally published as Bruce Hwy blocked following serious truck crash

More Stories

bruce highway fatal townsville truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Lockyer’s graduates take to red carpet in style

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lockyer’s graduates take to red carpet in style

        News Glitz and Glam. If you missed seeing the Lockyer 2020 graduates on formal night, you can catch all the action in this bumper gallery.

        420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        Premium Content 420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        News A GATTON man has told a magistrate he would be very unlikely to get off drugs and...

        Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Premium Content Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Breaking A large tanker has rolled on the Warrego Highway, with its contents reportedly...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail