Truck crash on Bruce Highway
News

Truck rollover closes Bruce Highway

by Danaella Wivell
17th Aug 2018 8:37 AM

THE Bruce Highway near Eubenangee will be closed to heavy vehicles for four hours today following a truck rolling off the road.

A Police Media spokesman said the truck veered off the highway about 3am today and became stuck about 5m off the road.

He said there were no injuries and paramedics were not called to the scene.

A truck has rolled off the side of the Bruce Highway near Eubenangee. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
A Cairns Police spokesman said the highway would be closed from 9.30am to 1.30pm to allow tow trucks to recover and remove the truck.

"The closure will apply to heavy vehicles only. Diversions will be in place which will allow smaller vehicles to continue with care," he said.

"Drivers are urged to drive to the conditions and adhere to the directions of police and traffic controllers."

Transport and Main Roads Queensland will direct the removal of the truck.

