News

Highway cut as truck, minibus collide

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Oct 2018 8:34 AM

NINE people are being assessed by paramedics following a serious crash in the Whitsunday region this morning.

Emergency services were called to Molongle Beach Rd at Guthalungra about 6:50am following reports of a truck and minibus crash.

Police have closed the Bruce Highway between Home Hill and Bowen due to the crash while they clear damage on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said paramedics are treating nine injured patients, all of which are stable.

One person was reportedly in a serious condition, but has since been downgraded to stable.

The rescue helicopter is en route for transportations to the hospital.

Motorists in the area should expect delays this morning.

