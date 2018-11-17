Bruce Highway crash sends emergency services scrambling

IT'S been a rough start to weekend traffic on Coast roads with a Bruce Highway crash this morning sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

About 8.25am reports came through to firefighters that a car had crashed into the guardrail on the Bruce Highway, near Woombye.

The car had been travelling northbound when it collided with the guardrail.

Police were on scene while firefighters and paramedics were still headed to the crash site.

It's believed all people in the car at the time were now out but it was unclear whether there were any injuries.

Motorists have been advised to use caution in the area while the scene was cleared.

About 12.30am four teenagers were in a car that collided with a tree on Claude Batten Dr, Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it was first thought two of the teenagers may have needed hospitalisation, but an ambulance service spokeswoman said there was nothing serious reported from the crash.