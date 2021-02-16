Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 8:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at Eubenangee, near Cairns, following an incident involving a truck at 5.40am on Monday.

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours, with police advising motorists to seek an alternate route.
Diversions are likely to be set up via Bramston Beach and Eubenangee roads.

One person is in a critical condition and is being treated at the scene.

Originally published as Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Gatton man punched victim’s face ‘in defence of dad’

        Premium Content COURT: Gatton man punched victim’s face ‘in defence of dad’

        Crime A Gatton FIFO worker appeared in court after he punched a man in the face after his father got into an argument with a man on a deserted road.

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Best of Gatton: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Gatton: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria