Menu
Login
News

Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

bruce hwy editors picks glass house mountains traffic

Top Stories

    Celebrating turning 70 with classmates of 1966

    Celebrating turning 70 with classmates of 1966

    News The hunt is on for classmates of the sixties as reunion approaches

    Q and A: Get acquainted with a school chaplain

    Q and A: Get acquainted with a school chaplain

    News Matt Woodlands talks chaplaincy, life rules and childhood memories

    Join the treasure hunt to help a three-year-old with cancer

    Join the treasure hunt to help a three-year-old with cancer

    News Three-year-old Haylen hasn't been home since January.