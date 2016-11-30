Brothers trot into Nationals

WINNERS: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled competitors Matthew and Josh Dingle have finished in the top three at the National Dressage Competition.

EQUESTRIAN: When you're videoed for a National Dressage test, the pressure is on.

Everything is captured in the video and according to Matthew Dingle, it's a greater motivation to get the test right.

Matthew, 15, and his brother Josh, 13, competed in the Riding for Disabled National Video Dressage Competition, both winning ribbons for their levels.

For Matthew, it was his first dressage test, and first time without the support the lead rope.

He finished third in the walk category, riding Lockyer Valley RDA horse Thumper, a clydesdale-cross.

"It was more nerve-wracking than having judges there because you knew if you messed up they could watch it over and over again to figure out how many points to give you,” Matthew said.

"There's a lot more motivation to get the rest right.”

Matthew and Thumper finished with a third place, a better result than the teenager expected.

They had practised at LVRDA during club sessions every second week, where Matthew also rode a number of different horses to work on his skills.

"I was really shocked because I didn't expect to place at all,” he said.

"This was my first test and third is a lot better than I was expecting.”

Matthew said he'd like to do better next year and try to get a better result than Josh.

Having competed in dressage throughout the year, Josh and his horse Georgie were ready to take on the national test.

The duo competed in the canter test, where they impressed the judges for first place.

Josh said winning first place was indescribable.

"Georgie went brilliantly, she did everything I asked,” Josh said.

The national video dressage competition is available to RDA members every second year, alternating with the live competition held during the alternate years.

About 35 riders from across Australia competed in the competition and RDA CEO Karen Aspery said it gave the riders a chance to test their competitiveness.

"The video dressage competition is for our riders who don't have the resources or can't access a horse to take to a live competition,” she said.

"It still gives them a chance to experience the competition.”

Ms Aspery said for some riders, it was their first introduction to competitive horse riding.

"Not all riders can travel to a national competition,” she said.

"It also gives them an introduction into a competition but in an environment that's comfortable to the riders, including the horse, location, parents and coaches.”

This year, some riders uploaded their videos to YouTube for judging.