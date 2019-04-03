Menu
Login
News

Brothers dead after being found unconscious in pool

by Gerard Cockburn
3rd Apr 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM

THE two toddlers who were found in a backyard pool in Morayfield on March 25 have died.

Michael Porter, 2, and Josh Porter, 16 months, passed away in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Parents Jo and Carmen Porter have released a statement on the boys' death.

"It is with great sadness that we advise that our boys are no longer with us," the parents said.

"Our family is incredibly grateful for the support and care provided by staff of the Queensland Children's Hospital."

The boys had been in a critical state since the near drowning incident last week.

Paramedics were called to the private residence on Michael Ave at 4.31pm on March 25 with reports of two unconscious children being pulled from the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated them on the scene before they were taken to hospital.

editors picks morayfield pool safety

Top Stories

    Record attendance for 300th parkrun

    Record attendance for 300th parkrun

    News For it's 300th event, Gatton Parkrun drew a record-breaking crowd.

    Thousands raised for the family of late father-of-three

    Thousands raised for the family of late father-of-three

    News All money raised will go directly to his widow and children.

    Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

    Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

    News A truck caught fire in the early hours of this morning

    Three generations of women sacrifice their hair for others

    Three generations of women sacrifice their hair for others

    News Six-year-old Evelyn Morris followed her mother's lead.