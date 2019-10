CHECK IT OUT: Having a skin cancer screen is vital to picking up on skin cancers. Rance Harrison (front, far right) is urging everyone to get checked.

CHECK IT OUT: Having a skin cancer screen is vital to picking up on skin cancers. Rance Harrison (front, far right) is urging everyone to get checked. Ebony Graveur

Rance Harrison and his siblings grew up in the sun.

When they weren't sweltering mustering cattle, they were soaking up rays in nearby lagoons.

"My dad was a drover so we were constantly going from town to town to town," Rance said.

"We were jumping in, skinny dipping every chance we got in water holes."

Read the full story here