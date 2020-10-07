Broncos young guns who stood up in season from hell

Payne Haas overcame the grief of losing his older brother to share his second Paul Morgan Medal with Brisbane Broncos teammate Pat Carrigan.

Haas and Carrigan were crowned Brisbane's joint players-of-the-year at an awards ceremony at South Bank on Wednesday morning.

It was the second straight win for Haas, who claimed Brisbane's top honour for the first time last year as a 19-year-old.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on Kayo. Every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Payne Haas has won his second straight Paul Morgan medal for player of the year, sharing the honours with Pat Carrigan. Picture: Getty Images.

Haas and Carrigan tied in voting on 101 points, streets ahead of runner-up Kotoni Staggs (34 points), with youngsters Tom Dearden (19) and Xavier Coates (17) rounding out the top five.

Haas, 20, played 17 games in Brisbane's wooden spoon season which was compounded by the death of his brother Chace in August.

Haas missed two games through suspension around the time of Chace's death, but returned to play three of Brisbane's final four matches, only missing one match to spend with his family.

The hardworking prop was also named Brisbane's best forward of 2020 and has been rewarded for his season with selection in NSW's 27-man squad for next month's State of Origin series.

"It wasn't the year I wanted, I lost my brother, he was my light," Haas said.

"The boys were good for me and kept me on track.

"We didn't win this year and I like winning.

"Individual accolades are good but I don't play for that. I just like winning.

"We need a good pre-season and hopefully we can improve next year."

A devastated Payne Haas tragically lost his brother in 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Carrigan, 22, played 19 of Brisbane's 20 games and co-captained the team for much of the season as regular skipper Alex Glenn battled numerous injuries.

The physiotherapy student regularly produced big attack and defence statistics playing lock forward and was awarded Brisbane's most consistent award.

"I wanted to be consistent this year and give my best every week," Carrigan said.

"It was a tough year but a great opportunity to spend a lot of time with the boys and get better.

"I tried to look at my own performances and take care of that."

Haas and Carrigan also shared the Broncos' players' player award while Staggs was crowned best back and won play-of-the-year for his Round 15 effort against the Dragons.

Staggs was Brisbane's most dangerous player in 2020, but was limited to 14 games by injuries and suffered an ACL tear in the last round loss to North Queensland.

Staggs was on track to be named in NSW's Origin squad but is now facing a nine-month recovery which will see him miss around the first half of the 2021 NRL season.

Herbie Farnworth was crowned the Broncos rookie of the year and has a bright future at the club. Picture: Getty Images.

MORE NEWS

Legend fears for job as Bennett cleans Kevvie's house

Wayne 'The Messiah' must conjure a miracle to save Queensland

Exciting outside back Herbie Farnworth was named rookie-of-the-year after managing 19 appearances in 2020.

Brisbane's senior players did not feature in the awards, with the retiring Darius Boyd the only Broncos player to appear in all 20 games in his final season.

Originally published as Broncos young guns who stood up in season from hell