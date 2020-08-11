Menu
Tevita Pangai Jr has been hit with a breach-of-contract notice. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty
Rugby League

Broncos to sack TPJ over bikie barber shop breach

by Peter Badel and Travis Meyn
11th Aug 2020 3:43 PM
Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is set to be sacked by Brisbane bosses for his brazen COVID breach.

News Corp Australia can reveal the Broncos board will hit Pangai with a breach-of-contract notice for his COVID offence after becoming embroiled in a police raid on a Mongols bikie barber shop over the weekend.

The Broncos board has discussed Pangai Jr's indiscretion and is ready to rip up his $650,000 contract immediately.

The club will argue Pangai breached not only the NRL's COVID guidelines, putting the entire code at risk, but brought the Broncos' image into disrepute by associating with members of the Mongols bikie organisation.

They are also angry at Pangai Jr's self-confessed phone call to Roosters chairman Nick Politis last week amid allegations the forward was shopping himself around.

Pangai Jr will have five days to respond to the breach notice, but it appears the Tongan international has played his last game for the Broncos.

He is also facing a potential $40,000 fine from the NRL for his breach of the biosecurity protocols which have seen him rubbed out of Brisbane's next two matches against Canberra and the Dragons.

Pangai has become a problem child for the Broncos on the field with his consistent suspensions, banned four times in the space of 14 months.

He was rubbed out of the game for a month following a dangerous tackle in Round 1 and has been one of the NRL's most suspended players over recent seasons.

